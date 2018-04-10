Kebbi council to pay N5,000 monthly stipend to 1,000 youths — Nigeria Today

Kebbi council to pay N5,000 monthly stipend to 1,000 youths

The Suru Local Government Council in Kebbi, says it will begin to pay 1000 youths in the area N5,000 monthly allowance each, to help them overcome unemployment challenges. The Chairman of the Local Government, Alhaji Usman Maigandi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Suru that the beneficiaries comprised 600 males and 400 females. “The youths will be empowered with N5,000 monthly allowance to help them overcome unemployment challenges.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

