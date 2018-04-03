Kebbi Governor Abubakar Bagudu leads Drainage-Clearing Campaign — Nigeria Today

Kebbi Governor Abubakar Bagudu leads Drainage-Clearing Campaign

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, led the charge on Tuesday, picking up a shovel to clear a drainage, The Cable reports. The move is in with the state government’s campaign to clear drainages in a bid to stamp out malaria. Bagudu reportedly led his cabinet to the streets of Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital, when he got […]

The post Kebbi Governor Abubakar Bagudu leads Drainage-Clearing Campaign appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

