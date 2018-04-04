 Keep May 15 free, because Honor has a new phone to show us — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Keep May 15 free, because Honor has a new phone to show us

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Smartphone brand Honor has given us early warning that on May 15, it will launch a new smartphone. It’s not giving much away just yet, but with the company’s recent devices being some of our favorites, we’re intrigued to know more.

The post Keep May 15 free, because Honor has a new phone to show us appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.