Kehinde Wiley, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah make TIME’s 100 Most Influential People 2018 List — Nigeria Today

Kehinde Wiley, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah make TIME’s 100 Most Influential People 2018 List

TIME has released the 2018 list of its annual TIME 100: The Most Influential People.

This year’s list contains legends, as usual, but also for others whom 2018 is an outstanding year, for whom 2018 is “their year.”

Actors, painters, musicians, businessmen, political leaders, athletes – people from all walks of life who are making strides this year have been recognised.

The list includes people like Cardi B, who just released her debut album; Issa Rae, who signed to have 2 more shows on HBO; and Trevor Noah, who only just launched his foundation, the Trevor Noah Foundation.

The list also included Rihanna, comedian Tiffany Haddish, “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and actor Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown.

Nigerian-born American painter Kehinde Wiley also made the list, as did “Stranger Things” actor Millie Bobby Brown, Lisa Waithe, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

There’s Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, too, gay Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, female New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un were also included in the 2018 list.

There’s the founder of #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, the March for Our Lives teenagers, world’s richest man Jeff Bezos, and Oprah Winfrey even makes her 9th entry into the list.

See the full list on TIME.

Watch a one minute clip showing all the honourees below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @kehindewiley

