Keighley event aims to encourage more women to take-up engineering - Keighley News — Nigeria Today

Keighley event aims to encourage more women to take-up engineering – Keighley News
|
Keighley News
|
Keighley event aims to encourage more women to take-up engineering
Keighley News
KEIGHLEY College is staging an event aimed at encouraging more women to take-up engineering. The event is being held at Gesipa, in Dalton Lane, Keighley, where there will be a tour of the factory and a range of activities promoting the opportunities …
How Women In Cloud is turning the tide for female tech entrepreneurs
LOCAL COLUMNIST: The Adventures of 'Lord Beresford'
Woman to Watch: Blavity co-founder and CEO Morgan DeBaun
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!