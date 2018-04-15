 How Women In Cloud is turning the tide for female tech entrepreneurs - TechNative (press release) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Women In Cloud is turning the tide for female tech entrepreneurs – TechNative (press release)

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TechNative (press release)

How Women In Cloud is turning the tide for female tech entrepreneurs
TechNative (press release)
Despite the cloud opportunity being pegged at $4.5Trillion dollars, female tech entrepreneurs capture less than 2% of market share. Research conducted by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) found that “In 2016, an estimated 163 million women were
Female journalist trains women on entrepreneurial skillsNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.