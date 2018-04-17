Kemi Olunloyo disagrees with Police PRO, Dolapo, that Davido’s girlfriend won him over with food — Nigeria Today

Kemi Olunloyo disagrees with Police PRO, Dolapo, that Davido’s girlfriend won him over with food

Kemi Olunloyo disagrees with Police PRO who said Davido’s girlfriend won him over with food.

The Police PRO had attributed Davido’s intense love for his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland to her cooking skills.

ASP Badmus had posted:

The best way to an African man’s soul is through food. All ladies out there should learn how to prepare dishes!

No man wants to be eating from restaurants all the time. Homemade food are the best! if you are confused ask that boy that killed Goliath why after 3 or 4 baby mamas, he is sticking and dotting roundabout that @chef.

That girl has obviously won the game and will be getting her left 4th finger filled with Mr D’s ring soon!

You all thought it’s juju??? No no no she’s gotten him through dishes (power of food) young ladies get yourselves into kitchen and learn how to make good recipes and mr right will stay.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, the post is a fallacy.

She doesn’t agree to the theory that Chioma a.k.a chefchi won Davido’s heart with food.

She said;

Aunty Olopa Dolly Badmus says that we better know how to cook before we can even find a good man who will put a ring on it.

We that have cooked like crazy for different men in our lifetime nko? Abeg Superintendent of the kitchen ni mi o.

Click and Follow #hnnfood to see my delicacies and I’m still single.

