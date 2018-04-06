Kemi Olunloyo Endoses Omoyele Sowore For President (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Kemi Olunloyo Endoses Omoyele Sowore For President (Photos)
Kemi Olunloyo has joined the growing number of Nigerians who endorsed Sahara Reporters owner Omoyele Sowore for 2019 presidency.She joined Sowore at Unibadan Conference Center for TakeItBack Sowore2019. See photos
