 Ken Early: Chelsea are just a collection of parts, not a team - Irish Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ken Early: Chelsea are just a collection of parts, not a team – Irish Times

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Irish Times

Ken Early: Chelsea are just a collection of parts, not a team
Irish Times
The difference between where Spurs and Chelsea are at right now was vividly illustrated by two moves in the second half at Stamford Bridge yesterday. On 66 minutes, Eric Dier got the ball at the back, thought about hitting a ball towards Son Heung-Min
Why Christian Eriksen shouted at Heung-Min Son after Tottenham scored third against ChelseaSkySports

all 63 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.