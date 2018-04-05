Ken Shishido Wants Everybody to Use the ‘Cash’ Denomination for Fractions of BCH — Nigeria Today

Ken Shishido Wants Everybody to Use the ‘Cash’ Denomination for Fractions of BCH

Just recently at the Satoshi’s Vision Conference in Japan the co-founder of the Tokyo Bitcoin Cash Meetup, Ken Shishido, discussed how he has been promoting BCH adoption in the country. Further, Shishido has been promoting a new BCH branding idea within the community by calling smaller fractions of BCH ‘Cash’ instead of ‘Bits’ and so far some members of the BCH community have been embracing the concept.

Promoting Bitcoin Cash Throughout Japan and Worldwide

Ken Shishido is well known in Japan throughout the cryptocurrency circuit. He is the organizer and co-founder of the Tokyo Bitcoin Cash Meetup. Just recently Shishido gave a presentation on how he thinks adoption should be promoted in Japan and some of the ways he and the Meetup members have been bolstering widespread acceptance. At the Satoshi’s Vision Conference (SVC) Shishido explains that he has hosted over 170 cryptocurrency Meetups over the past years, describing his background within the bitcoin industry in Japan. The Tokyo Meetup organizer has also traveled all around the world spreading the gospel of cryptocurrencies as well. Shishido explains to the crowd that Japan has one of the highest populations of cryptocurrency users worldwide with roughly 2 million users in the country, according to his estimates.

BUIP087: Using the Denomination ‘Cash’ for One Hundred Satoshi

During the end of Shishido’s discussion he briefly mentions one the goals he is currently working on which is changing the name for smaller fractions of bitcoin cash from ‘Bits’ to ‘Cash.’ Essentially, Shishido has submitted a BUIP request to change the terminology in bitcoin cash to “cash” (CSH) as the standard term for 100 (one hundred) ‘satoshi’ or 1/1,000,000 (one one-millionth) of a bitcoin cash (BCH). Shishido explains his motivation for wanting to change the current terminology.

“Bitcoin cash strives for the worldwide adoption, and unit denomination and calculation must be easy for the average users for daily transactions — And, it needs to to be differentiated from Bitcoin Core (BTC) to avoid confusion,” explains Shishido’s BUIP request.

The “cash” denomination has been discussed and proposed by many people before. Authors of this BUIP take no credit for inventing the term — As BCH grows in price versus fiat currencies, it’s important to give users the ability to quickly and accurately calculate prices for transactions, savings and other economic activities.

Unit Wallet Adds the ‘Cash’ Denomination

So far Shishido’s idea has been welcomed by the community and he has been asking businesses to consider the idea. Just recently the bitcoin cash-centric mobile platform Unit Wallet just launched its latest 2.0 version with new features like the Cash address format.

Moreover, Unit Wallet also utilized Shishido’s cash denomination concept and smaller fractions of BCH contain the word ‘cash’ in the user interface. Check out why Ken Shishido thinks BCH proponents should bolster the idea of a ‘cash’ denomination in the video below.

What do you think about using the ‘cash’ denomination for smaller fractions of BCH? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments below.

Images via Twitter, and the Satoshi’s Vision Conference Tokyo.

