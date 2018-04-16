 Kendrick Lamar awarded Pulitzer Prize for “DAMN” — Nigeria Today
Kendrick Lamar awarded Pulitzer Prize for “DAMN”

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The winners of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize Awards have been announced this evening at Columbia University in New York City. Top American rapper Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his latest album DAMN becoming the very first non-jazz or classical artist to do so. Congratulations to @kendricklamar, @dangerookipawaa and @Interscope! #Pulitzer […]

