Kendrick Lamar awarded Pulitzer Prize for “DAMN” — Nigeria Today

Kendrick Lamar awarded Pulitzer Prize for “DAMN”

The winners of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize Awards have been announced this evening at Columbia University in New York City. Top American rapper Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his latest album DAMN becoming the very first non-jazz or classical artist to do so. Congratulations to @kendricklamar, @dangerookipawaa and @Interscope! #Pulitzer […]

The post Kendrick Lamar awarded Pulitzer Prize for “DAMN” appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

