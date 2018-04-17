Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for music — Nigeria Today

Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for music
California rapper Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music on Monday for his album “DAMN.,” organizers announced. Lamar, 30, is the first rapper to win the prestigious award.
