Kendrick Lamar breaks record, wins Pulitzer Prize for music — Nigeria Today

Kendrick Lamar breaks record, wins Pulitzer Prize for music

On Monday, American rapper, Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his fourth LP “DAMN”. The award makes the Compton born rapper the first non-classical or jazz musician to receive the prize since the awards expanded to music in 1943. Though the album (DAMN) was nominated for the Grammy Award three times in […]

