 Kendrick Lamar breaks record, wins Pulitzer Prize for music — Nigeria Today
Kendrick Lamar breaks record, wins Pulitzer Prize for music

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

On Monday, American rapper, Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his fourth LP “DAMN”. The award makes the Compton born rapper the first non-classical or jazz musician to receive the prize since the awards expanded to music in 1943. Though the album (DAMN) was nominated for the Grammy Award three times in […]

