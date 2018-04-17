Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran lead first wave of Nominations for #BBMAs — Nigeria Today

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran lead first wave of Nominations for #BBMAs

The Billboard Music Awards is almost here and we now have the first batch of nominees. Singer Khalid who is nominated in the Top New Artist category teamed up with Bebe Rexha (Top Country Song) earlier today to make the announcements.

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran are leading the pack at the moment as they all compete against each other in the Top Artist & Top Selling Album Categories.

Kendrick Lamar & Ed Sheeran also compete against each other for the Top Male Artist & Top Hot 100 song categories making their total nominations 4 apiece. Taylor Swift comes behind the two of them with 3 nominations as she also gets the nomination for Top Female Artist.

See first batch of nominations below:

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

The post Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran lead first wave of Nominations for #BBMAs appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

