Kenwood’s kCook is a multicooker that works with a Drop-style scale — Nigeria Today

Kenwood’s kCook is a multicooker that works with a Drop-style scale

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The Kenwood kCook is a smart multicooker resulting from the company’s partnership with Drop. The Drop app guides users through recipes, using the scale to measure ingredients and letting the multicooker do almost everything else.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

