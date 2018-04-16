Kenya Airways Fires 22 Of Its 26 Nigerian Workers - See Reasons — Nigeria Today

Businesses continue to plunged to death in Nigeria during President Buhari regime and smarter companies continue to downsize in order to strive and survive.

Kenya Airways has sacked 22 out of its 26 Nigerian employees, representing 86.4 per cent of its Nigerian workers. Only four Nigerian staff are currently retained by the management of the airline after the exercise. Those retained are Country Manager, Mr. Afeez Balogun, the Station Manager, and two other staff.

Quoting an unidentified source, Vanguard Newspaper reported that the “the sacked staff were issued the disengagement letters at the airline’s office in Lagos in the presence of stern-looking police officers who were engaged by the airline to scare away the affected staff and prevent possible breakdown of law and order”.

The source also said that the “affected staff were only given four weeks wages on disengagement by the management”. And that the abrupt sack of the Nigerian workers “happened when the airline was still negotiating a new condition of service with the industry unions.