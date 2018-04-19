Kenya: Alikiba to Pocket Sh9m for Simply Saying 'I Do' - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: Alikiba to Pocket Sh9m for Simply Saying ‘I Do’ – AllAfrica.com
Nairobi News
Kenya: Alikiba to Pocket Sh9m for Simply Saying 'I Do'
Bongo flava superstar Alikiba will make up to Sh9 million for walking his longtime girlfriend Amina Rikesh down the aisle in an invite only ceremony on Thursday in Mombasa. Since the news of the artiste's wedding broke early February, details of the …
