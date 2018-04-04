Kenya: Biased Judges Soiling Judiciary, Says CS Matiang'i - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: Biased Judges Soiling Judiciary, Says CS Matiang’i – AllAfrica.com
|
Daily Nation
|
Kenya: Biased Judges Soiling Judiciary, Says CS Matiang'i
AllAfrica.com
The controversy surrounding the deportation of opposition activist Miguna Miguna is the basis of a new cold war between the Executive and the Judiciary, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i saying there is a group of judges trapped in an …
