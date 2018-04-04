 Kenya: Biased Judges Soiling Judiciary, Says CS Matiang'i - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya: Biased Judges Soiling Judiciary, Says CS Matiang’i – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Kenya: Biased Judges Soiling Judiciary, Says CS Matiang'i
AllAfrica.com
The controversy surrounding the deportation of opposition activist Miguna Miguna is the basis of a new cold war between the Executive and the Judiciary, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i saying there is a group of judges trapped in an
CS Matiang'i summoned over Sh1.5 billion school landThe Standard
CS Matiang'i summoned to explain land payoutThe Star, Kenya
Matiang'i not fit to serve as Interior CS – MPs toldTuko.co.ke
Capital FM Kenya –K24 TV
all 24 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.