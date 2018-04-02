 Kenya: Bill on Deputy Governors Gets Senate Backing - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Kenya: Bill on Deputy Governors Gets Senate Backing – AllAfrica.com

Nairobi News

Kenya: Bill on Deputy Governors Gets Senate Backing
AllAfrica.com
The Senate has now cleared the way for county governors to appoint their deputies should a vacancy arise. This follows the passage of the County Government (Amendment) Bill 2017 by the House. The bill is sponsored by Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba
