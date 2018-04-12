Kenya: PAC Summons Chebukati Over Ezra Chiloba Suspension - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: PAC Summons Chebukati Over Ezra Chiloba Suspension – AllAfrica.com
|
|
Kenya: PAC Summons Chebukati Over Ezra Chiloba Suspension
AllAfrica.com
The Public Accounts Committee has summoned Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati to explain audit queries that informed his decision to suspend CEO Ezra Chiloba. PAC chairman Mr Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) said on …
