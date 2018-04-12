 Kenya: Teachers Want Wilson Sossion Removed as KNUT Secretary-General - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya: Teachers Want Wilson Sossion Removed as KNUT Secretary-General – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Hivisasa

Kenya: Teachers Want Wilson Sossion Removed as KNUT Secretary-General
AllAfrica.com
Some teachers on Wednesday staged a protest in Nairobi calling for the resignation of Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General Wilson Sossion. The teachers drawn from Nairobi and Kiambu counties, camped outside Knut offices and demanded that
Sossion dismisses ouster bid, terms it politicalCapital FM Kenya
Teachers besiege KNUT office, want Sossion outCitizen TV (press release)

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.