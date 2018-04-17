Kenyan Graduate Student Shares Photo Of Lecturer Giving Her MouthAction In His Office, Lecturer Suspended — Nigeria Today

Kenyan Graduate Student Shares Photo Of Lecturer Giving Her MouthAction In His Office, Lecturer Suspended
The beautiful lady is a graduate student of Makerere University and her Facebook name is Njoro Racheal. According to report, the lecturer forced himself on her when she came for her transcript clearance. Reports also suggest that after the photo went viral on social media, the school have decided to sanction the lecturer.
The Makerere lecturer Kisuze Edward has been suspended for sexual assault. See his suspension letter below….
