Kenyan police allegedly bans night prayers to curb teenage pregnancy - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

 Kenyan police allegedly bans night prayers to curb teenage pregnancy
Kenyan police allegedly bans night prayers to curb teenage pregnancy – NAIJA.NG

Kenyan police allegedly bans night prayers to curb teenage pregnancy
Kenyan government has reportedly banned night prayers in churches. – The session known as Kesha has been stopped following the rise in early pregnancy among teenagers in Narok county. – The move was taken in a bid to curb teenage pregnancy as reported

