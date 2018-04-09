 Kenya's deputy president visits Sudan for better ties - Xinhua — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya’s deputy president visits Sudan for better ties – Xinhua

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Kenya's deputy president visits Sudan for better ties
Xinhua
KHARTOUM, April 9 (Xinhua) — Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto on Monday arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for a three-day official visit to enhance bilateral ties. "This is a very important visit, and we hope it will enhance the relations
DP Ruto starts three-day visit in KhartoumCapital FM Kenya
President Omar al-Bashir hosts DP Ruto in SudanThe Standard
Revealed: What Ruto discussed with NASA MPs during closed door meetingHivisasa
The Star, Kenya –Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release) –Tuko.co.ke –Ghafla!
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.