Kenyatta Gives Counties Sh50 Billion to Improve Services - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenyatta Gives Counties Sh50 Billion to Improve Services – AllAfrica.com
|
Daily Nation
|
Kenyatta Gives Counties Sh50 Billion to Improve Services
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a Sh50 billion government boost to counties to enable them give quality services. He announced the launch of the Kenya Devolution Support Programme and the Kenya Urban Support Programme, which he said will be …
