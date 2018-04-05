Kerem Demirbay Signs New Four-year Contract With Hoffenheim — Nigeria Today

Kerem Demirbay Signs New Four-year Contract With Hoffenheim

Kerem Demirbay has signed a new four-year contract with Hoffenheim.

Director of football Alexander Rosen told the Bundesliga side’s official website the extension was “a strong signal, both internally and externally, and underpins that we are resolutely pursuing our ambitious and successful path from recent years”.

Kerem Demirbay has been linked with Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal, but believes he is in the right place to continue his development under Julian Nagelsmann.

“Something special has emerged here and I’m convinced a lot more is possible,” said the midfielder, who has two caps for Germany.

“The past few weeks especially has confirmed this to me again. In my time injured, I’ve experienced this incredible support again, which has been given to me since my transfer to Hoffenheim.”

The post Kerem Demirbay Signs New Four-year Contract With Hoffenheim appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

