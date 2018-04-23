Kerry Washington covers Essence in a single-strapped Ben Taverniti gown and talks Scandal finale - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Kerry Washington covers Essence in a single-strapped Ben Taverniti gown and talks Scandal finale – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Kerry Washington covers Essence in a single-strapped Ben Taverniti gown and talks Scandal finale
Daily Mail
Scandal stunner Kerry Washington donned a single-sleeved Ben Taverniti gown and Jennifer Fisher SS/18 'JF Raindrop' hoop earrings selected by stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer for the new Essence. The 41-year-old mother-of-two was 'honored' to appear on …
ESSENCE Announces 2018 #WOKE 100 List – R. Kelly Daughter: 'I Feel Terrible' (WATCH)
Kerry Washington Discusses Impact Of #TimesUp Movement In ESSENCE's May Issue: 'It Has Changed The Way We …
Kerry Washington covers Essence Magazine's #Woke100 Special Issue
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!