Kevin De Bruyne Insists Bus Incident Not a Factor in Man City's Loss to Liverpool - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today

Kevin De Bruyne Insists Bus Incident Not a Factor in Man City's Loss to Liverpool
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has insisted he and his teammates were focused ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal first leg, despite the raucous behavior of some Liverpool fans on Wednesday. City were given a hostile reception as …
It happens – De Bruyne not bothered by hostile Anfield welcome
Kevin De Bruyne: Don't write Manchester City off yet
Liverpool face anxious wait over Salah injury
