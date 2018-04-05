 Kevin De Bruyne Insists Bus Incident Not a Factor in Man City's Loss to Liverpool - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kevin De Bruyne Insists Bus Incident Not a Factor in Man City’s Loss to Liverpool – Sports Illustrated

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Illustrated

Kevin De Bruyne Insists Bus Incident Not a Factor in Man City's Loss to Liverpool
Sports Illustrated
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has insisted he and his teammates were focused ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal first leg, despite the raucous behavior of some Liverpool fans on Wednesday. City were given a hostile reception as
It happens – De Bruyne not bothered by hostile Anfield welcomeSoccerway
Kevin De Bruyne: Don't write Manchester City off yetDaily Trust
Liverpool face anxious wait over Salah injuryThe Eagle Online
Daily Star –360Nobs.com –Manchester Evening News
all 566 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.