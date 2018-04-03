Kevin De Bruyne votes for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year award - Metro — Nigeria Today

Kevin De Bruyne votes for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year award – Metro



Kevin De Bruyne votes for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year award

Metro

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he voted for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win the PFA Player of the Year award. Egypt superstar Salah is enjoying a quite magnificent season at Anfield, scoring 38 goals in 44 games for the Reds since signing from Roma …



