Key suspect in fake M-Pesa account probe held in Tanzania - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Key suspect in fake M-Pesa account probe held in Tanzania
A man police accuse of being behind fake M-Pesa accounts used to con MPs and other VIPs has been arrested in Tanzania. He was arrested in Tarime, where he has been hiding for two weeks. ALSO READ: Kenya-Tanzania to start construction of coastal highway …
Detectives nab extortionist targeting MPs in Tanzania
Man behind Sabina Chege con scheme arrested in Tanzania
Man Behind Con Scheme Targeting MPs Arrested in Tanzania
