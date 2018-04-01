 Key suspect in fake M-Pesa account probe held in Tanzania - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Key suspect in fake M-Pesa account probe held in Tanzania – The Standard

Key suspect in fake M-Pesa account probe held in Tanzania
A man police accuse of being behind fake M-Pesa accounts used to con MPs and other VIPs has been arrested in Tanzania. He was arrested in Tarime, where he has been hiding for two weeks. ALSO READ: Kenya-Tanzania to start construction of coastal highway
