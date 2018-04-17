 Keyamo to serve as spokesman for Buhari's re-election - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Keyamo to serve as spokesman for Buhari’s re-election – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 17, 2018


Keyamo to serve as spokesman for Buhari's re-election
The human rights lawyer is the official spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation.
