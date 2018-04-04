Keyboard player remanded for allegedly defiling 10-year-old church member — Nigeria Today

Keyboard player remanded for allegedly defiling 10-year-old church member
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a church keyboard player, Essien Bassey, 25, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl, who attends his church. The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, who refused to grant the accused bail, ordered that the case file should be sent to the office of the State Director of […]
The post Keyboard player remanded for allegedly defiling 10-year-old church member appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
