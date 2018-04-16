 Khloe, Anto and Lolu evicted from BBNaija — Nigeria Today
Khloe, Anto and Lolu evicted from BBNaija

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment, News

Khloe, Anto and Lolu have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house during the live eviction show of this season. The three housemates received the least percent of votes compared to fellow nominated housemates Miracle (44.33 per cent ) and Cee C (27.88 percent). Anto faced her second eviction from the show after she […]

