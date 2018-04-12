 Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Her First Child With Tristan Thompson — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Her First Child With Tristan Thompson

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, a source confirmed to E! News on Thursday. No other details were immediately available. As fans will recall, sources revealed in September 2017 that Khloe was pregnant, but it wasn’t until almost six months […]

The post Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Her First Child With Tristan Thompson appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.