Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Already Has Her Own Instagram Account With 125k Followers — Nigeria Today

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Already Has Her Own Instagram Account With 125k Followers
True Thompson is only five days old – and she already has a bigger social following than you could ever hope for. Khloe Kardashian confirmed yesterday that she had welcomed her first daughter on 12 April, and revealed her rather unique name – True Thompson. And despite taking her daddy’s surname, little True is Kardashian […]
