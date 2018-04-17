Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Already Has Her Own Instagram Account With 125k Followers — Nigeria Today

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Already Has Her Own Instagram Account With 125k Followers

True Thompson is only five days old – and she already has a bigger social following than you could ever hope for. Khloe Kardashian confirmed yesterday that she had welcomed her first daughter on 12 April, and revealed her rather unique name – True Thompson. And despite taking her daddy’s surname, little True is Kardashian […]

The post Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Already Has Her Own Instagram Account With 125k Followers appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

