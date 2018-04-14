 Kia Sportage LX 2.0D/4WD/6AT 2018 - Drivesouth — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kia Sportage LX 2.0D/4WD/6AT 2018 – Drivesouth

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Drivesouth

Kia Sportage LX 2.0D/4WD/6AT 2018
Drivesouth
Introducing the ever popular Kia Sportage. The LX 2.0 Turbo Diesel AWD – Pre Reg Special – $33,990 DRIVE AWAY. ***Includes 3 years free servicing***. ***Come on down and grab a new Kia Sportage. A must have in Fiery Red***. Whether you're on a road
All-new 2018 Kia Rio hits Nigerian Market, Stuns all with Innovative DesignTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.