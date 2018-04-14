Kia Sportage LX 2.0D/4WD/6AT 2018 - Drivesouth — Nigeria Today

Kia Sportage LX 2.0D/4WD/6AT 2018 – Drivesouth
Kia Sportage LX 2.0D/4WD/6AT 2018
Introducing the ever popular Kia Sportage. The LX 2.0 Turbo Diesel AWD – Pre Reg Special – $33,990 DRIVE AWAY. ***Includes 3 years free servicing***. ***Come on down and grab a new Kia Sportage. A must have in Fiery Red***. Whether you're on a road …
