Kidnapped Ibadan Chiefs Twins Released Following Ransom Payment — Nigeria Today

Kidnapped Ibadan Chiefs Twins Released Following Ransom Payment

The Balogun twins, children of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Dr. Lekan Balogun, were released by kidnappers who seized them and their mother in front of family house in Akobo area of Ibadan last week. The mother was dropped off while the kidnappers carried the sons away. The abductors then contacted the family with […]

The post Kidnapped Ibadan Chiefs Twins Released Following Ransom Payment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

