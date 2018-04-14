Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna – Daily Sun
Daily Sun
Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna
Daily Sun
Kill 2 policemen, abduct 2 brides, NURTW chair, 19 others. Noah Ebije, Kaduna. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday night killed two policemen, and abducted 21 persons in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State. Eyewitness account said those …
Bandits kill two policemen, abduct others in Kaduna
