 Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 14, 2018


Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna
Kill 2 policemen, abduct 2 brides, NURTW chair, 19 others. Noah Ebije, Kaduna. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday night killed two policemen, and abducted 21 persons in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State. Eyewitness account said those
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

