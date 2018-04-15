 Kiermaier to have MRI on injured right thumb - MLB.com — Nigeria Today
Kiermaier to have MRI on injured right thumb – MLB.com

Kiermaier to have MRI on injured right thumb
ST. PETERSBURG — Kevin Kiermaier left Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies at Tropicana Field after the first inning due to a right thumb injury, and the prognosis is not good. X-rays were taken on Sunday, and those were negative. Kiermaier will have an
