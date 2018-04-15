Kiermaier to have MRI on injured right thumb - MLB.com — Nigeria Today

Kiermaier to have MRI on injured right thumb – MLB.com
|
MLB.com
|
Kiermaier to have MRI on injured right thumb
MLB.com
ST. PETERSBURG — Kevin Kiermaier left Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies at Tropicana Field after the first inning due to a right thumb injury, and the prognosis is not good. X-rays were taken on Sunday, and those were negative. Kiermaier will have an …
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier can do almost anything you ask of him, except stay healthy
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier likely headed to DL with right thumb sprain
Rays expecting center fielder Kiermaier to miss time
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!