Killer herdsmen not Nigerians, backed by top govt officials – Security expert — Nigeria Today

Killer herdsmen not Nigerians, backed by top govt officials – Security expert

Colonel Bude Nnakee Okafor (retd.), a crisis and security management consultant, has said that the Fulani herdsmen who perpetrate terror in parts of Nigeria are not Nigerians. Okafor said the terror herdsmen were being moved into Nigeria through the nation’s porous borders from Niger, Chad, Mali, Togo and other neighbouring African countries where their activities […]

Killer herdsmen not Nigerians, backed by top govt officials – Security expert

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

