 Killer herdsmen not Nigerians, backed by top govt officials – Security expert — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Killer herdsmen not Nigerians, backed by top govt officials – Security expert

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Colonel Bude Nnakee Okafor (retd.), a crisis and security management consultant, has said that the Fulani herdsmen who perpetrate terror in parts of Nigeria are not Nigerians. Okafor said the terror herdsmen were being moved into Nigeria through the nation’s porous borders from Niger, Chad, Mali, Togo and other neighbouring African countries where their activities […]

Killer herdsmen not Nigerians, backed by top govt officials – Security expert

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.