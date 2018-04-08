 Killings: IGP Orders Deployment Of Personnel In Kwara, Taraba States - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Killings: IGP Orders Deployment Of Personnel In Kwara, Taraba States – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Killings: IGP Orders Deployment Of Personnel In Kwara, Taraba States
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Worried by the recent spate of killings in Kwara and Taraba States, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the deployment of personnel to Kwara and Taraba States. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh
IGP Idris deploys 3 MOPOL units each to Offa, TarabaNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Offa attack: Police to deploy APC, more personnel after Saraki's call to IGPThe Eagle Online

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.