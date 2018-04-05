 Killings: Nigerian Govt treated IPOB unjustly – Cardinal Onaiyekan — Nigeria Today
Killings: Nigerian Govt treated IPOB unjustly – Cardinal Onaiyekan

Posted on Apr 5, 2018

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, yesterday decried how the Federal government handled the issue of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), lamenting that injustice was meted out on them. He also faulted the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government’s adamancy in refusing to proscribe armed Fulani herdsmen as terrorists. Speaking at his Abuja […]

