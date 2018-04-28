Killings: Olumba Olumba speaks, tells Nigerians what to do — Nigeria Today

Killings: Olumba Olumba speaks, tells Nigerians what to do
The Spiritual Head, Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has called on Nigerians to turn to God with fervent prayers and He would help the nation out of her current social, economic, and political challenges New Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Obu who was represented by Christ Ambassador Samuel Inok, made […]
