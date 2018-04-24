Killings: PDP Blasts Presidency For Blaming Opposition — Nigeria Today

Killings: PDP Blasts Presidency For Blaming Opposition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Presidency’s allegation that the opposition is responsible for the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government to stem the killings by marauders in the North Central further confirms its complete confusion and lack of capac y secretary of the party, Kola Olagbondiyan, said only recently, […]

The post Killings: PDP Blasts Presidency For Blaming Opposition appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

