Killings: Police Recover 10 Bodies In Benue Villages - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Killings: Police Recover 10 Bodies In Benue Villages – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 6, 2018


The Police in Benue State, on Friday, said they have recovered 10 bodies suspected to be that of the victims of an attack, scattered around bushes in some villages in the state. Fresh attacks were earlier reported in some communities in Benue State on
