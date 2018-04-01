 K-pop diplomacy: Kim Jong Un 'deeply moved' after South Korean concert - NBCNews.com — Nigeria Today
K-pop diplomacy: Kim Jong Un ‘deeply moved’ after South Korean concert – NBCNews.com

K-pop diplomacy: Kim Jong Un 'deeply moved' after South Korean concert
The crowd packed into the 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theater gave the South Korean performers a thunderous standing ovation. by Yuliya Talmazan and Associated Press / Apr.02.2018 / 6:13 AM ET / Source: Reuters. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at
