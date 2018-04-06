 Kim Kardashian shares another photo of baby Chicago from Easter as she gushes they had the 'best time' - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian shares another photo of baby Chicago from Easter as she gushes they had the ‘best time’ – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian shares another photo of baby Chicago from Easter as she gushes they had the 'best time'
Daily Mail
In this new one, posted to her website kimkardashianwest.com on Friday, the beauty, 37, can be seen holding Chicago in her arms with husband Kanye West by her side. The KKW X MARIO makeup mogul added in her caption: 'This year, we had Easter at Kylie's
Kim Kardashian Resurrects New Photos From The KarJenner Easter Celebration! SEE HERE!PerezHilton.com
All the family photos Kim Kardashian has posted from EasterYahoo News
Kim Kardashian Just Shared the Cutest Portrait with Chicago and Kanye WestHarpersBAZAAR.com
Today.com –PEOPLE.com –BellaNaija –Daily Star
all 51 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.