Kim Wall: How inventor, Madsen allegedly raped, dismembered journalist’s body — Nigeria Today

Kim Wall: How inventor, Madsen allegedly raped, dismembered journalist’s body

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Copenhagen district court on Thursday heard how Peter Madsen, a renowned Danish inventor recounted raping and dismembering the body of a Swedish journalist, Kim Wall without emotion in interviews with forensic psychiatrists. The Guardian reports that the experts told the court that Madsen demonstrated no compassion for the deceased or her family. “What do […]

