Kinds of cyber-attacks Kenyans encounter - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Kinds of cyber-attacks Kenyans encounter
NAIROBI, KENYA: Over 4000 cyber threats have been detected by the Computer Incident Response Team showing that Kenyans are still on the radar of cyber criminals. Out of the 4,589 cyber threats detected in Kenya between October-December last year 539 …
