King Mswati III of Swaziland renames country “the Kingdom of eSwatini” — Nigeria Today

 King Mswati III of Swaziland renames country "the Kingdom of eSwatini"
Head of State of the Kingdom of Swaziland King Mswati III. (Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images)

King Mswati III of Swaziland, during their 50th independence anniversary, renamed the country “the Kingdom of eSwatini,” BBC reports.

Being an absolute monarch, King Mswati III does have the power to change the name of his country, as what he says is law.

He announced the name change in the stadium while the country celebrated 50 years since they gained independence and his 50th birthday.

The name translates to “land of the Swazis,” and the king has reportedly been using it to refer to the country for a while now, and even at the 2017 UN General Assembly.

Photo Credit: Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

